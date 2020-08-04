ADI teams with Intel on open 5G radio design

The hardware is backed up with a set of design tools for more easily creating optimised open 5G solutions. The set up is Open-RAN compliant and will allow designers to customise frequency, band and power.

"This new radio platform reduces the overall cost of design and quickens our customers' time to market without sacrificing system-level performance," said Joe Barry, vice president of wireless business unit at ADI. "By coupling ADI’s transceivers featuring advanced digital frontend (DFE) functionality with Intel’s leading FPGA technology, our customers’ solutions can achieve the high level of performance they require while increasing their flexibility to more efficiently resolve emerging network issues."

Intel's Arria FPGAs are built on a 20nm process technology and include hardwired ARM cores to run the O-RAN open 5G software with up to 40 percent lower power than previous generation devices. It also includes hard floating-point digital signal processing (DSP) blocks with speeds up to 1.5 tera floating-point operations per second (TFLOPS) for the 5G processing.

www.analog.com; www.intel.com

