AdvancedMC Processor Board has fabric options

UK board maker Concurrent Technologies is shipping a full size AdvancedMC processor board with either a PCI Express or RapidIO fabric interface enabling the product to be used in a variety of user configurations.

The AM C8x/msd is based on a 6-core Intel Xeon E-2276ME processor with a 2.8GHz base frequency for high-performance applications such as 4G/5G test instruments that require multi-processor high bandwidth solutions.

By default, the AM C8x/msd comes with 16 Gbytes soldered DDR4 Error Correcting Code DRAM with single bit error correction and dual channel architecture. It has front panel connections for easy development and network uplink, alongside an array of backwards compatible backplane connectivity. The Gigabit Ethernet backplane connections can be configured for 10 Gigabit operation to significantly improve Ethernet throughput.

“Our AdvancedMC modules are suitable for a wide range of different applications and markets. This new module is the latest in a series of flexible products and boasts a significant increase in performance compared to our existing offerings. By utilising AM C8x/msd, our customers are able to run more intensive applications with faster responses,” said Jane Annear, Managing Director of Concurrent Technologies.

