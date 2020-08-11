AI audio chip designer raises $35m

The company was founded in 2017 and Microsoft, through its M12 venture fund, and Applied Ventures, the VC arm of Applied Materials have led the latest investment. Atlantic Bridge Capital, Alpha Edison and Miramar Digital Ventures joined as new investors in the company.

"We are especially thrilled that production volumes of applications using our neural decision processors are increasing and expect orders to ramp even higher throughout the remainder of 2020, as our NDPs continue to set the standard for always-on voice as the new interface," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant, in a statement.

Syntiant's AI audio NDP technology has been designed into a variety of battery-powered edge devices including smartphones, smart speakers, laptops and earbuds. Because of their tailored design the NDPs offer approximately 100x the power efficiency and 10x the throughput at half the die size compared to MCU- and DSP-based solutions.

"There are numerous speech-recognition processors on the market, but the NDP101's innovative architecture sets a new record for low power consumption," said Mike Demler, senior analyst at The Linley Group, in the same statement.

Syntiant provides a complete solution to run AI voice processing at the device level that includes silicon with data collection and deep learning training.

Related links and articles:

www.syntiant.com

Oher AI audio articles:

Other articles on eeNews Europe