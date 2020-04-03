AI-based cameras scan crowds for Covid-19 fever

Called Kogniz Health, the solution alerts company personnel in real time so that any individual with a fever can be isolated as needed. The company says it has already secured more than 12 large customers, each using multiple cameras.

As state and local governments ramp up to protect the public against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as other illnesses, the scalable system offers a means for organizations to avoid the cost and risk of posting staff with handheld thermal devices at entrances to take individual temperatures.

Kogniz Health Cams can be deployed at every entrance to an office, campus, warehouse or distribution center where many people are coming through.

“Companies want to keep their employees healthy and safe,” said Daniel Putterman, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Kogniz. “During a pandemic such as this one it is critical that organizations be able to quickly identify people who might be sick, and one way to do that is to detect fever. Handheld thermal guns are very expensive, labor intensive, and create a bottleneck. We are able to provide temperature detection for high-flow environments so individuals with elevated temperature can be further checked.”

The Health Cam has an integrated thermal camera, optical camera and a high-resolution screen. It can be placed on a desk or counter, mounted on a wall, or placed on a tripod. As people walk by individually or in groups, their temperatures are checked in real time using highly-accurate infrared technology, and the image of any person showing an elevated temperature is displayed. Kogniz Health Cam can detect skin temperature up to 16 feet away.