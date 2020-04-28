AI monitoring for fever and PPE compliance

April 28, 2020 //By Julien Happich
AI monitoring
In light of the ongoing pandemic, nations around the world are putting into place various practices to help curtail the spread of Covid-19.

One common rule among these is the requirement to wear masks or personal protective equipment (PPE) out in public, as well as barring anyone with a fever. However, observing large numbers of people in such detail can be overwhelming for security teams and staff. Aaeon’s Boxer-8120AI is being deployed by developers to assist in monitoring for such breaches of newly imposed rules. On April 3rd, the task force in charge of the Taiwan CDC’s efforts, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), imposed new rules requiring the wearing of masks on public transportation, with stiff fines for failing to comply. Also included were rules restricting access to those whose body temperature is above 37.5°C. With an average of over two million passengers each day, monitoring and enforcing these rules on Taipei’s Metro system is daunting to say the least.

Using artificial intelligence, authorities can reduce the workload of the task, allowing security and staff to effectively monitor passengers without requiring a ramping up of personnel. Some developers are deploying the Boxer-8120AI embedded edge platform to power this innovative and important role.

Traditional monitoring equipment usually involves only using infrared cameras. However, the surrounding environment can interfere with readings, leading to missed reports and false alarms, with the requirement to adjust data afterwards. Utilizing AI technology with deep learning, the application can combine both facial recognition with thermal detection to accurately detect those who are violating mask requirements, or have fevers.


