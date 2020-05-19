All-in-one AI platform helps people get back to work safely

The Kogniz Health Response Platform is the only automated system that offers no-contact, high-volume temperature screening, contact tracing, social distancing enforcement, mask detection, and more.

“People are eager to resume work,” said Daniel Putterman, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Kogniz. “As we slowly start to reopen communities around the world, employers have an ethical obligation to safeguard employees, guests and their communities. Our solution enables organizations from big box stores to campuses to operate as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The Kogniz Health Response Platform includes:

No-contact, multi-person, real-time temperature monitoring. The platform continuously measures body temperatures of large groups of people entering a building from up to sixteen feet away, and provides accurate results even when it is cold or hot outside.

Social distancing enforcement. An optional extension enables existing surveillance cameras powered by the Kogniz Health Response Platform to send alerts to designated personnel when too many people are in a space, enabling organizations to swiftly enforce social distancing protocols.

Contact exposure detection. An optional extension enables existing surveillance cameras powered by the Kogniz Health Response Platform to identify those who come into contact with people displaying symptoms.

Mask detection. Ensures that employees and guests follow protective gear policies.

Minimal hardware. Small, user-friendly footprints and flexible topologies enable most companies to install and begin using the platform in ten minutes or less.

Prior to launching the Kogniz Health Response Platform, the Kogniz AI researchers spent years developing the cutting-edge detection algorithms and customizable rules that form the nexus of the Kogniz platform, deploying the resulting Kogniz Security Platform in Fortune 500 security installations around the world. Those algorithms and intellectual property enabled the Kogniz team to quickly extend their security solution to the Kogniz Health Platform that now protects food processing plants, warehouses, government centers, office buildings, and more.

