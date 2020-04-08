Altium shines light on ECAD-supported electronic innovations

April 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Altium
Altium has launched a new short film series, “Altium Stories,” where inventors, engineers, and founders showcase the amazing electronics innovations that are shaping the world around us.

“These 5-10 minute short films showcase the future of technology, and the people who make this technology come to life,” says Masha Petrova, VP of Brand Marketing at Altium. “Our stories explore everything from deep-sea robots, to wacky musical instruments you didn't know existed, to the mind of a famous hardware hacker. We are giving viewers a glimpse - not just into the new technology - but really into what’s in store for humanity as a whole.”

At the center of any electronic product is the Printed Circuit Board (PCB). Much like the central nervous system is essential to human life, the PCB is essential for bringing “life” to any electronics-based device. From your coffee maker to your smartphone; from lights-out manufacturing factory to tiny temperature sensor mounted onboard the Falcon rocket; all of these technologies require a printed circuit board to function.

Designing these boards can range from simple to extremely complex. Altium’s mission is to provide easy-to-use, modern, and powerful electronics design software that enables anyone - from inventor to an engineer working at a large enterprise - to design circuit boards of any complexity.

“Altium has amazing customers who are literally changing the world with their innovative products,” said Ted Pawela, COO of Altium. “ Altium Stories is our way of shining a spotlight on our users and giving them an opportunity to share the story of how they actually did it.”

Altium - www.altium.com


