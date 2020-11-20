AMD launches 7nm embedded processors

November 20, 2020 //By Ally Winning
AMD has launched its Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor to offer higher levels of performance and efficiency to customers.
AMD has launched its 7nm Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series x86 processor to offer higher levels of performance and efficiency to customers.

The AMD Embedded Ryzen V2000 family features up to eight 'Zen 2' CPU cores and seven GPU compute units, built on a 7nm process. One AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor can provide twice the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40 percent better graphics performance over the previous generation. The same processor can power up to four independent displays in 4K resolution.

“AMD is continuing to deliver high performance embedded processors for our customers with the new Ryzen Embedded V2000 series,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Business, AMD. “Pairing the ‘Zen 2’ CPU cores with Radeon graphics, we’re now providing our customers with a new class of performance and power efficiency with 7nm technology that enables them to implement unique designs that target their applications. We continue the 10-year planned availability as with our other Ryzen Embedded processors and look forward to seeing partners and customers utilizing fast processing speeds, integrated graphics and outstanding power efficiency of the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor for years to come.”

The new range offers advanced security features to assist in the defence against unauthorized access to memory or critical software. The processors support AMD Memory Guard, a suite of security features including Secure Boot and Secure Memory Encryption. Secure Memory Encryption encrypts stored memory to help prevent illicit data accessing. It also helps mitigate cold boot attacks.

Model

TDP Range

CPU Core / Thread Count

CPU Base Freq. GHz

Max. 1T CPU Boost Freq. @80C *

Compute Units

Max Graphics Freq.

Max # of simultaneous displays

L2 Cache

DRAM ECC

V2748

35-54W

8 / 16

2.9 GHz

4.25 GHz

7

1.6 GHz

4

4 MB

3200

V2546

35-54W

6 / 12

3.0 GHz

3.95 GHz

6

1.5 GHz

4

3 MB

3200

V2718

10-25W

8 / 16

1.7 GHz

4.15 GHz

7

1.6 GHz

4

4 MB

3200

V2516

10-25W

6 / 12

2.1 GHz

3.95 GHz

6

1.5 GHz

4

3 MB

3200

Next: Ryzen Embedded V2000 boards 


Memory design for autonomous driving systems

Memory design for autonomous driving systems

Feature Articles | Aug 23,2020
Small mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo account fro 11 percent of cobalt from the country

Fair Cobalt Alliance for sustainable batteries

Business News | Aug 24,2020
German embedded board and module maker congatec has been bought by a local private equity firm in a deal worth €115m ($136m).

congatec in €115m private equity deal

Business News | Aug 24,2020
Toshiba's TLP170AM and TLP170GM photorelays have a maximum trigger LED current of 1mA and increased sensitivity.

Photorelays have low trigger current for battery equipment

New Products | Aug 24,2020
Groq gains funds to expand tensor AI applications

Groq gains funds to expand tensor AI applications

Business News | Aug 24,2020
Ambiq teams for low power biometric security

Ambiq teams for low power biometric security

Business News | Aug 24,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.