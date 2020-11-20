AMD launches 7nm embedded processors

The AMD Embedded Ryzen V2000 family features up to eight 'Zen 2' CPU cores and seven GPU compute units, built on a 7nm process. One AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor can provide twice the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40 percent better graphics performance over the previous generation. The same processor can power up to four independent displays in 4K resolution.

“AMD is continuing to deliver high performance embedded processors for our customers with the new Ryzen Embedded V2000 series,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Business, AMD. “Pairing the ‘Zen 2’ CPU cores with Radeon graphics, we’re now providing our customers with a new class of performance and power efficiency with 7nm technology that enables them to implement unique designs that target their applications. We continue the 10-year planned availability as with our other Ryzen Embedded processors and look forward to seeing partners and customers utilizing fast processing speeds, integrated graphics and outstanding power efficiency of the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor for years to come.”

The new range offers advanced security features to assist in the defence against unauthorized access to memory or critical software. The processors support AMD Memory Guard, a suite of security features including Secure Boot and Secure Memory Encryption. Secure Memory Encryption encrypts stored memory to help prevent illicit data accessing. It also helps mitigate cold boot attacks.

Model TDP Range CPU Core / Thread Count CPU Base Freq. GHz Max. 1T CPU Boost Freq. @80C * Compute Units Max Graphics Freq. Max # of simultaneous displays L2 Cache DRAM ECC V2748 35-54W 8 / 16 2.9 GHz 4.25 GHz 7 1.6 GHz 4 4 MB 3200 V2546 35-54W 6 / 12 3.0 GHz 3.95 GHz 6 1.5 GHz 4 3 MB 3200 V2718 10-25W 8 / 16 1.7 GHz 4.15 GHz 7 1.6 GHz 4 4 MB 3200 V2516 10-25W 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 3.95 GHz 6 1.5 GHz 4 3 MB 3200