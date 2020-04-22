Amplified radio systems extend link ranges up to 10X

The creation and launch of these turnkey high-power radios is in direct response to customer challenges experienced when Bi-directional amplifier (BDA) modules are “bolted-on” in-house to achieve additional output power. These in-house integrations frequently fail to achieve the size, weight, performance, and cost objectives (SWaP-C) required of long-distance radio links. Unmanned aerial vehicles/systems (UAV/UAS) and ground/surface vehicles (UGV/USV) that frequently operate in harsh weather conditions and challenging terrain, are exemplary applications where TRIAD Amplified Radio Systems offer a great advantage.

TRIAD Amplified Radios are built around the radio platforms of several well-known manufacturers, such as Silvus Technologies, Domo Tactical Communications, Microhard Systems, and Doodle Labs, to name a few. Out-of-the-box, many of these radios are capable of UDP throughputs in excess of 50 Mbps, which can typically support data-intensive tasks, such as multiple high definition (HD) video feeds. The THPR series of amplified radio modules also address all power drift issues by including advanced active power control and equalization circuitry. This ensures that both the RF Output Power and Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) delivered to the antenna remains ultra-stable in the presence of any fluctuations.

In addition to unmanned/ISR data link applications, TRIAD Amplified Radios offer a high-power, low-cost, lightweight solution to next-generation C4ISR, Military Mesh, MANET, and tracking antenna systems.

Triad RF – www.triadrf.com