Anders adds capabilities via acquisition of Selectronic

“The acquisition of Selectronic strengthens Anders position as a leader in the industry and will facilitate our growth and expansion in the displays, touch technologies, and embedded computing market”, announced Bernard Lim, Chair of the Board of Anders.

Selectronic specialises in the design, development and supply of optoelectronic products, predominantly active displays and LEDs. They intrinsically balance the needs of their customers alongside cutting-edge innovation to achieve the optimal product. This can range from a dashboard display for a contemporary high-end vehicle to the most basic LED for a consumable hand-held device.

“Welcoming Selectronic into the Anders family offers an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen and expand our portfolio in terms of the latest technologies, capabilities, and capacity.” Paul Mullen, General Manager of Anders explains. “With an excellent track record of optoelectronics and active displays, and a range of high-end, high-reliability and high-profile customers, the acquisition of Selectronic supports our vision and strategy for continued growth and development, enabling us to offer a broader range of technology, engineering services, and products to meet our customers’ current and future needs”.

