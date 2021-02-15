Anglia launches API for parts database

Anglia Components has launched an application programming interface for direct access to its distribution database.

The more allows customers to now integrate information from the Anglia Live system into their own Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) environment, including search and ordering, via a JSON or XML call.

The API provides data on inventory, pricing and availability data in real-time directly from Anglia Live in their own business system, and can place an order directly with Anglia within that system.

“Anglia Live has always been one of the most complete and transparent ecommerce platforms in the industry. It offers live up to date and comprehensive information not only on pricing and current inventory levels, but also current lead times and long-term availability,” said David Pearson, Technical Director at Anglia. “Our customers can place and progress orders, at the relevant price-break or their negotiated pricing as appropriate. The launch of Anglia’s API now allows customers to access this information and functionality in real-time from within their own business system and work with us there just as they would on Anglia Live, making the ordering process even simpler.”

“Another important feature of the API is that customers can, within their ERP, access results from the comprehensive parametric search engine covering all active supplier part numbers and cross-references to millions of manufacturer and industry recognised part numbers,” he said.

api.anglia.com

Related Anglia articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe