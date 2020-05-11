Anglia stocks Bivar LED light pipes and indicators

May 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Bivar LED
Anglia announced a considerable expansion in its range of LED optics and PCB accessories by signing of a distribution agreement with Bivar Inc., covering its light pipes, indicators and other components.

“Bivar’s LED offering is highly complementary to our existing range of LED indication solutions. We are particularly excited to introduce the range of LED Light Pipes, which is a new range from Anglia and expands the range of devices we offer that fit around the panels and enclosures housing our customers’ PCBs. They are the perfect complement to our established optical portfolio and help us provide our customers with a more complete solution”, commented David Pearson of Anglia.

Centrepiece of the Bivar range are its Rigid and Flexible Light Pipes, offering solutions suitable for carrying light reliably over both long and short distances, around obstacles and in conditions of high vibration. The Bivar product range also includes daylight viewable Panel Mount Indicators, with several lens profiles and panel cut-out options for uniform illumination, in a wide range of lens sizes, voltages, colours, terminals, wavelengths and housing materials.

Anglia - www.anglia-live.com


