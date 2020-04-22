Antenna cables with rubber boots for tight places

The line of N-type male and RP-SMA male cables includes seven models with rubber boots to fully cover the connectors and provide an additional level of weatherproofing protection. This feature reduces time to tower by minimizing the taping of connectors. These white rubber boots are UV-resistant, rated from -40 to +65°C and are designed to last in the toughest environments. In this line, the RP-SMA to N-male and N-male to N-male LMR 195 cables with boots are available in 8-, 18- and 24-inch lengths. Also available as two pack options are N-male to RP-SMA LMR 195, 8-inch cables with boots, and N-male to N-male LL142, 12-inch cables with boots for high frequency operation up to 12 GHz.

