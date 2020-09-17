AR competition to design a Mars robot

The UK's robot network is inviting school groups aged 8-14 years to submit augmented reality designs for a robot that can explore Mars.

The School Robot Competition 2020 is open for entries with a deadline of Friday 23rd October 2020 to ensure that Year 4 to Year 9 classes returning to school for the first time following the pandemic lockdown can take part at www.ukras.org/school- robot-competition/design

The School Robot Competition is part of the EPSRC UK Robotics & Autonomous Systems (UK-RAS) Network’s annual UK Robotics Week programme.

The network has partnered with the online educational publisher Twinkl to host the competition, which invites groups to create a virtual robot that can move across the challenging surface of Mars and complete a range of tasks. Classes can enter using the free Twinkl Robotics augmented reality (AR) app or groups can design, test, and submit their robot online. The educational game uses AR to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning objectives, making use of programmable features. The competition is fully aligned with the STEM English national curriculum and is aimed at helping school children to boost team-building, science and coding skills while learning about robotics.

The prize package for the overall winner includes a MiRo-E Robot (provided by Consequential Robotics) and a 3D-printed model of the design (contributed by the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre). Additional Judge’s Choice prizes include a MakeBlock mBot Ranger 3-in-1 for each member of the team (contributed by Pipebots) and a Littlebits Space Rover Inventor Kit for each member of the team (contributed by Brains-on-Board). It also includes a Lego Mindstorms robotics kit and software for the class (contributed by FAIR-SPACE) as well as a Robotics and AI masterclass and tour of 1000sm Extreme Robotics Lab for your class, plus 2 EV3 Robot Systems (contributed by the National Centre for Nuclear Robotics).

"Following the challenges all school communities have faced over the past few months with adapting to home and remote learning during the lockdown,