ARM to refocus on chip IP, let go IoT businesses

July 08, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
ARM to refocus on chip IP, let go IoT businesses
ARM has said it is planning to transfer its two IoT Service Group business, IoT Platform and Treasure Data, to its parent SoftBank Group Corp.

The company said this will allow it to focus on its core semiconductor intellectual property business although it expects to continue to collaborate with the separated IoT businesses.

The value of deal, if any, was not disclosed.

"Arm believes there are great opportunities in the symbiotic growth of data and compute," said Simon Segars, CEO of ARM, in a statement. "SoftBank’s experience in managing fast-growing, early-stage businesses would enable ISG to maximize its value in capturing the data opportunity. Arm would be in a stronger position to innovate in our core IP roadmap and provide our partners with greater support to capture the expanding opportunities for compute solutions across a range of markets."

The deal is subject to further board review and other closing conditions and is expected to be finalized by the end of September 2020.

Related links and articles:

www.arm.com

New articles:

Dipesh Patel takes over as CTO of ARM

Report: VC dealings at heart of ARM's China trouble

ARM in struggle for control of Chinese subsidiary


clock buffers

CMOS clock buffers are automotive-compliant

New Products | Apr 10,2020
liquid flow sensors

High-accuracy liquid flow sensors require low-maintenance

New Products | Apr 10,2020
ToF sensors

Stock level monitoring system built around ToF sensors

New Products | Apr 10,2020
Quantum dots

Quantum dots: progress, challenges and future in LED lighting

Market News | Apr 10,2020
The Smart Internet Lab at the University of Bristol has been awarded a £9m (€11m) project to develop 5G for the next generation of factories.

€11m 5G project boost for manufacturing

Technology News | Apr 10,2020
Digital twins

Digital twins fuel the transformation of utility asset management

Feature Articles | Apr 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.