Arrow Electronics teams up with Microshare on enterprise IoT

December 18, 2019 //By Julien Happich
Arrow Electronics
Distributor Arrow Electronics announced it has teamed up with Microshare Inc., a Philadelphia-based data solutions company, to provide Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at scale to global enterprise customers.

The two partners will deliver IoT solutions to clients in facilities management, transportation, infrastructure, healthcare and other sectors across the world.

“Microshare has the vision and capacity to scale IoT and manage the resulting torrents of data for global portfolios,” said Kristin Russell, president of Arrow’s global services business. “Their growing portfolio enhances the options we offer to the market.”

By combining Arrow’s worldwide distribution and support capabilities with Microshare’s preconfigured, fit-for-purpose solutions, the collaboration will deliver IoT solutions at global scale with ease of deployment. “The current landscape, particularly in commercial real estate, is crowded with one-off point solutions that do not scale easily and therefore leave a lot of the ROI on the table,” said Ron Rock, Microshare CEO and co-founder. “Our agreement with Arrow allows us to provide seamless delivery for a growing portfolio of solutions that enable enterprise clients to execute their IoT strategy at their own pace.”

The vision behind the collaboration combines Microshare’s Smart Buildings IoT products with vast reach and support capabilities. Microshare’s pre-configured solution kits include sensors, LoRaWAN network connectivity, dashboards, alerts, and simple step-by-step instructions that can be installed by non-technical personnel to start producing data on “day one.”

The collaboration delivers complete services, from sourcing solution components, packaging and deploying to customers, providing installation and managing warranty, repair and returns.

Arrow Electronics - www.arrow.com


air pollution

Street-level air pollution map, accurate down to 10 metres

Technology News | Sep 23,2019
LoRaWAN

IoT use cases to incorporate Wi-Fi and LoRaWAN

Technology News | Sep 24,2019
Eutelsat's ELO nanosat constellation will work with the Sigfox IoT network

Eutelsat to launch 25 nanosat system for the IoT

Business News | Sep 25,2019
IoT security

Crypto Quantique raises $8M to address IoT security

Business News | Sep 25,2019
Rutronik

Rutronik sign global distribution for AP Memory

Business News | Sep 25,2019
Mesh networking

Mesh networking modules simplify IoT connectivity

New Products | Sep 25,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.