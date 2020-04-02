Arrow extends choice of Intel FPGA dev boards

A development board will be supplied free-of-charge to each entrant who submits a verified project plan. Entries will be judged on creativity and implementation, and a range of prizes are on offer including an Intel NUC PC, a Realsense Camera D435 and a Movidius Neural Compute Stick 2. The first step is to register for entry via the Arrow European FPGA Developer Contest 2020 web page and choose from the following Intel FPGA development boards: MAX1000, CYC1000 or AnalogMAX /DAQ1/2/3. The flexibility of these boards offers many possibilities, and entries can take many forms. Projects can involve anything from software, special IPs/interfaces and soft cores, to board modifications, adapter creation, adding a PMOD/Arduino, creating an IoT device, and programming algorithms for AI/CNN. The final deadline for new applications is 30 September 2020.Once accepted into the contest, the closing date for submitting a project is 31 October 2020. Submission requires the completion of a detailed project description, plus all relevant supporting information. Entrants must also supply the project software to be judged by Arrow’s panel. All software and designs remain the exclusive property of the developer.

