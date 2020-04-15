AR/VR app simplifies custom lighting design

The Ascenti app provides a safe and secure solution for architects and designers to keep projects moving forward and meet deadlines during and after the coronavirus health crisis.

State-of-the-art AR capabilities allow architects and designers to view and modify custom fixtures from any room in real-time, eliminating the need to visit project sites in person. They can also use the app on-site to show their clients what the fixture would look like in the intended space.

After users enter their secure personalized code, the app superimposes their custom fixtures directly onto the live space through their screen. Users can adjust the custom light fixture’s size and placement with their fingers to meet their exact specifications before finalizing their specifications. They can also turn the design intent’s photometric web on and off to better understand the fixture’s lighting effects.

The user-friendly app includes a simple tutorial to help architects and designers place 3D models inside a space, giving them the ability to instantly visualize custom light fixtures with an iPhone or iPad. Users can enhance customer communication efforts with the app by sharing and presenting custom lighting options to their clients in real-time. App users can continue practicing social distancing and observing isolation guidelines amid the health crisis without affecting project timelines and progress. Users may transport themselves to spaces around the world and experience lighting design projects with realistic 360-degree panoramas.

The Ascenti app can be downloaded from the App Store at ascentilighting.com/ascentiapp

Ascenti Lighting – www.ascentilighting.com