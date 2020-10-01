Attenuator compensates temperature drift of GaAs amplifiers

The chip attenuators contain a resistor network with a temperature-variable element whose characteristics compensate for the temperature dependence of the GaAs device. The resistive circuit design allows the attenuators to be used over a wide frequency range. Customers can choose from versions with ten different attenuation levels, each available with up to nine different temperature characteristics. With a total of more than 80 different combinations available, practically all conceivable amplifier characteristics can be compensated. This makes the attenuators of the PXV1220S, PBV1632S and PAV3137S product families ideal for use in mobile radio base stations and in radio remote controls.

Depending on the type, versions for the power range between 63 milliwatts and 2 watts are available. The attenuators can be used in the temperature range between -40°C and +100°C or -40°C and +125°C.

Further information: https://www.susumu.co.jp/english/product/category.php?cid=17