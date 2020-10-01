Audi introduces "Functions on Demand“

These services, called Functions on Demand, are booked via Audi's digital platform myAudi. Previously, customers had to configure optional equipment when ordering a car. From now on, there is also the additional option of flexibly activating functions in the areas of lighting, driver assistance and infotainment after the purchase or reloading them via OTA transfer. The prices for this are based on the price list for the corresponding conventional options. The functions can be booked for a one-month test phase.

Functions on Demand are initially available for the fully electrically driven e-tron models and the A4, A5, A6, A7, Q5, Q7 and Q8 models. Further series and functions are to follow, the car manufacturer assures.

Which functions can be booked depends on the vehicle model and market. With the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback, for example, customers can upgrade the LED headlamps to matrix LED headlamps with automatic main beam as part of the Light package. The infotainment package includes the MMI navigation plus and the Audi smartphone interface.

The functions booked always relate to the respective car. In the event of resale, they remain active for the remaining term and can therefore be used by the next owner. In addition, the next owner can add further functions according to his personal needs.

Booking and payment are made via the app or the myAudi web portal. Once the booking process has been completed, Audi's IT backend sends a signed data package to the car via the mobile phone network. The function will available the next time the car is started.

The only disadvantage of the new feature: It is initially only available to customers in Germany and Norway.

Related articles:

Ford brings ML, OTA to Sync infotainment system

BMW launches OTA update for 500.000 vehicles

HiPhi X e-car comes with smart matrix lighting system

Daimler, Nvidia co-develop software-defined vehicle architecture

OTA specifications unify software updates for cars