Automated factory certificates provisioning help protect IoT devices

The integration provides manufacturers with a complete certificate management solution, including issuance and renewal, starting right on the factory floor, with secure certificate creation and insertion using the Optiga TPM for private key storage.

“Including a TPM chip in an IoT device design is the first step in enabling strong authentication and secure communication for IoT devices,” explained Alan Grau, VP of IoT/Embedded Solutions at Sectigo. “Together, Sectigo and Infineon are enabling device manufactures to leverage strong authentication and secure communication for IoT devices during the manufacturing of the device itself. This integration not only automates the process of provisioning certificates for IoT devices, but also delivers a complete PKI solution leveraging Sectigo’s highly secure cloud infrastructure.”

Device manufacturers across industries increasingly recognize the need to strengthen the security of their devices. The Sectigo-Infineon joint solution enables manufacturers to provide the enhanced levels of security required to protect their devices and to ensure compliance with ever-emerging and evolving IoT security standards and regulations across the globe. For example, manufacturers are able to provision certificates into devices before they leave the factory, so that their connected IoT and IIoT products comply with the authentication requirements of the California IoT Security Law, along with other similar legislation.

Device identity certificates enable strong authentication and the TPM—a specialized chip on an endpoint device—provides secure key storage to ensure keys are protected against attacks. The joint solution enables the insertion of certificates into the device during the manufacturing of the device, when the device is first provisioned into a network, or into the TPM chip itself before the chip is shipped to the manufacturer.

By installing certificates into the TPM chip prior to manufacturing, manufacturers are able to track the component throughout the supply chain to protect against device counterfeiting, ensuring that only authentic devices are manufactured.

Sectigo - https://sectigo.com

