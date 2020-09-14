Automated real time anomaly detection for networks

September 14, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Anritsu patent for eoMind anomaly detection algorithm
Anritsu has received a patent for its eoMind anomaly detection algorithm based on streaming analytics and machine learning that automatically identifies issues in real time within a telecom network.

Anritsu A/S has been awarded a patent on its eoMind technology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The eoMind patent acknowledges the unique approach and innovation in the core technology within eoMind to automatically identify issues in real time within a telecom network. Using this approach network operators can automatically detect issues in real time on the network, identify the affected customers and the underlying root causes.

"eoMind takes you closer than ever to the subscriber's experience. When subscribers have a problem, they feel pain and the network tells you about that pain" said Ralf Iding, CEO of Anritsu Service Assurance. "The signature of customer pain is in the patterns of network anomalies. You need to be able to listen for and detect those anomalies. 5G brings additional complexity and Operators have to adapt. Operators need to work smarter and to leverage machine learning to automate their Operations so they can proactively address subscriber pain.  Zero-touch Operations addresses the subscriber pain early, in real time, before it can affect more subscribers and delivers many benefits and cost savings. With eoMind, we see improved Customer Experience and retention, a reduction in calls to customer care and more efficient use of Operational resources."

"Five years ago, we realised that the volume of data on telecom networks and the complexity of that data meant real-time subscriber issues were not being addressed" said Davide Motta, Head of Product Management at Anritsu Service Assurance and co-author of the Patent. "A new approach was needed that takes advantage of streaming analytics and machine learning to deliver insights to Operators in the moment that their subscribers have an issue. eoMind  is listening to subscribers and looks for patterns and anomalies in the real-time data to detect issues earlier. eoMind  identifies affected subscribers faster, including VIPs and isolates the root cause. eoMind fixes issues before they cascade across the network affecting many more subscribers."


