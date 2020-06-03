Automotive display interface ICs for IVI systems

June 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Automotive display
Toshiba Electronics Europe has added two newly developed display interface bridge ICs to its product lineup for automotive in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

The number of display panels incorporated into modern vehicles has increased significantly, with IVI systems often including several different display interface types (like LVDS, etc.). Consequently, some current systems cannot support emerging protocols - such as display serial interface (DSI) and embedded DisplayPort (eDP), due to incompatibilities between interface standards. To address this issue, designers are turning to interface bridge ICs such as Toshiba’s new TC9594XBG and TC9595XBG. The TC9594XBG supports a parallel input (24bit at 166MHz) and provides a 4-lane x 1 channel MIPI DSI-TX output. The TC9595XBG can accept two input types; 4-lane x 1 channel MIPI DSI or MIPI DPI (24bit at 154MHz) and outputs VESA DisplayPort 1.1a. Both devices offer WUXGA (1900x1200 at 24bit) resolution and are housed in a 7x7mm / 0.65mm pitch VFBGA80 package. The TC9594XBG operates from -40 to +105ºC while the TC9595XBG covers the -40 to +85ºC range.
Toshiba Electronics Europe - www.toshiba.semicon-storage.com

 


