Automotive maXTouch controllers for smart surfaces

Supporting the application of these secondary displays with advanced features, Microchip Technology has extended its maXTouch portfolio with the new MXT288UD touch controller family, the industry’s smallest automotive grade packaged touch screen controllers. The MXT288UD-AM and the MXT144UD-AM devices offer low power mode, weatherproof operation and glove touch detection in multi-function displays, touch pad and smart surfaces for vehicles, motorcycles, e-bikes and car-sharing services.

Secondary touch surfaces can be placed in both the interior of cars and exterior of a motor vehicle, such as handlebars, doors, electronic mirrors, control knobs, the steering wheel, between seats or in an armrest. With the MXT288UD family’s small 7x7mm automotive grade VQFN56 package, tier one suppliers can now reduce board space by 75 percent and greatly minimize the overall Bill of Materials (BoM) for these compact applications. The family’s low power wait-for-touch mode consumes less than 50µA, remaining responsive for the user, even if the display switches off to save power or to avoid disturbing the driver at night. The system will wake by a touch event anywhere on the touch surface.

In addition, the MXT288UD-AM and the MXT144UD-AM devices enable detection and tracking of multi-finger thick gloves through a wide variety of overlay materials and thicknesses, like leather, wood or across uneven surfaces — even in the presence of moisture. As a turnkey solution, the MXT288UD family provides proven firmware, developed according to Automotive SPICE processes and is AEC-Q100 qualified.

