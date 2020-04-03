Automotive packaging technology has robust edges

This innovative package enhancement strengthens the edges of the punch MLF package, resulting in a significant reduction in test and assembly induced damage. Amkor's Edge Protection technology is available now on punch MLF packages in a variety of body sizes. The new technology is said to significantly reduce the possibility of gaps/cracks resulting from mechanical stress, offering added protection for all handling procedures. It improves package strength and provides robust performance during burn-in and electrical ATE test insertions and eliminates Surface Mount Technology related incidents since placement equipment only touches Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC), with no contact of the leadframe during placement.
Amkor Technology – www.amkor.com