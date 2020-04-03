Automotive packaging technology has robust edges

April 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Automotive packaging
Amkor has improved the robustness of its MicroLeadFrame (MLF/QFN) package design with the development of Edge Protection technology, which protects the edges of the device during test and Surface Mount Assembly (SMA) handling operations.

This innovative package enhancement strengthens the edges of the punch MLF package, resulting in a significant reduction in test and assembly induced damage. Amkor's Edge Protection technology is available now on punch MLF packages in a variety of body sizes. The new technology is said to significantly reduce the possibility of gaps/cracks resulting from mechanical stress, offering added protection for all handling procedures. It improves package strength and provides robust performance during burn-in and electrical ATE test insertions and eliminates Surface Mount Technology related incidents since placement equipment only touches Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC), with no contact of the leadframe during placement.

Amkor Technology – www.amkor.com


cockpit

Digital cockpit solutions to redefine smart vehicle user interface

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
microLED

microLED startup raises EUR 4,5M to develop AR microdisplays

Business News | Jan 09,2020
directional antennas

Nano directional antennas as photon sources

Technology News | Jan 09,2020
demo board

ToF demo board drives lasers up to 28A in 1.2ns pulses

New Products | Jan 09,2020
vehicle testing

Vehicle testbed to include GNSS stimulation

New Products | Jan 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.