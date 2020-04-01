Autonomous vehicles precision navigation solution at a USD 150 price tag

The company’s OPENRTK330L can replace the expensive and bulky precision RTK/INS systems used in today’s autonomous systems, for about $150 each compared to over $10,000 systems currently used to generate the same result.

“Remarkably accurate, compact, reliable and cost-effective, this GNSS/INS solution is the holy grail product that will enable the development, manufacturing and 24/7 operation of autonomous vehicles that are not only safe, but can accurately guide themselves from location to location, ” said Dr. Yang Zhao, CEO of Aceinna. “The OPENRTK Precise Positioning Engine optimizes satellite tracking and high RTK fixes rates while integrating seamlessly with Aceinna's open-source, developer-friendly Open Navigation Platform.”

In addition, the Aceinna OPENRTK330L integrates a triple-band RTK/GNSS receiver and a triple-redundant inertial sensor enhancing the safety of Autonomous Systems during GNSS outages. The unique triple redundant 6-Axis IMU array uses a total of 9 accelerometer and 9 rate gyro channels.

“In January 2020, the Aceinna test vehicle drove from the Bay Area to the CES 2020 event in Las Vegas using this new module. Along the way, the Aceinna engineers tracked its path and accuracy. When later compared to the recorded location data generated by the $10,000 “industry gold standard” system in the trunk of the car, the results were close to identical,” explained Michael Murray, Executive VP at ACEINNA. “This means that is finally possible for developers to create autonomous devices and vehicles at an affordable price point!”