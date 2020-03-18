Avnet Abacus adds Molex BittWare product portfolio

BittWare, a Molex subsidiary headquartered in Concord, NH, USA, provides FPGA accelerator products designed to increase application performance and energy efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership in enterprise-level computing, networks, computational storage and signal processing.

BittWare products are based upon FPGA technology from Xilinx, Achronix and others. BittWare is the only vendor-agnostic FPGA supplier of critical mass able to address enterprise-class qualification, validation, lifecycle and support requirements for high-volume customers.

The BittWare product range is based around FPGA accelerator boards and their associated IP and design tools. FPGAs are well suited to hardware acceleration of functions like packet processing and parallel computing in emerging data centre and AI applications. Accelerator boards enable adoption of FPGA technology in standard card sizes, reducing hardware design effort and time to market.

