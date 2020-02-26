Avnet Integrated expands SMARC 2.0 portfolio

The new module family features AMD Ryzen embedded microprocessor technology for the first time, in the smallest possible Computer-On-Module (COM) form factor (82x50mm). With these small dimensions, the MSC SM2S-RYZ SMARC 2.0 modules achieve new levels of computing and graphics performance with excellent low power features and reasonable cost. The MSC SM2S-RYZ module family is best suited to innovative applications where high graphics performance is required along with low power consumption, such as medical, visualization, human machine interface (HMI), measurement technology, entertainment and gaming. The embedded modules are compatible with Avnet Integrated’s new SimpleFlex platform, which can be quickly and easily configured according to customer-specific requirements without any development effort.
Avnet Integrated - www.avnet-integrated.eu