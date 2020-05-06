Avnet supports SMARC 2.1 specs with new module families

A total of eight embedded module families from Avnet Integrated are currently compatible with SMARC 2.1: MSC SM2S-RYZ (AMD Ryzen), MSC SM2S-AL (Intel E39xx), MSC SM2S-IMX8 (NXP Cortex-A72/A53), MSC SM2S-IMX8M (NXP Cortex-A53), MSC SM2S-IMX8MINI (NXP Cortex-A53), MSC SM2S-IMX8NANO (NXP Cortex-A53), MSC SM2S-IMX6 (NXP Cortex-A9), MSC SM2S-IMX6ULL (NXP Cortex-A7). The new SMARC 2.1 Specification for compact Computer-On-Modules (COMs) was adopted by the Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET) at the end of March 2020. It is backward compatible with Revision 2.0, which means that the investments already made in an embedded development are safeguarded. Revision 2.1 offers numerous additional, modern interface options for the edge environment and for visualization tasks. It is worth emphasizing the definition of SERDES signals as alternative to PCIeC and PCIeD. This means that up to four Ethernet ports can now be made available. And because there are up to four modern MIPI CSI interfaces – two of which have been specified on optional extra connectors on the module – smart cameras can be connected quickly and easily. In order to improve the legibility of the specification and thus increase design security, all essential data for individual pins such as the pin number, I/O type, voltage level, the power domain to be used and the necessary termination on the module or carrier board have been linked to one another. In addition, a "Sleep" Power Domain with very low power consumption was defined. This enables new applications for battery or solar powered systems.

Avnet Integrated - www.avnet-integrated.eu