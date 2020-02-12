AWGs deliver 24V output swings on up to 8 channels

Spectrum Instrumentation recently released four new models in its generatorNETBOX family with output swings of up to 24 volts on up to 8 channels, to cover even the most demanding test applications. The Arbitrary Waveform Generators use the latest 16-bit Digital-Analog-Converters and offer two different speed ranges: the DN2.657 models output waveforms at rates up to 125 MS/s while the DN2.654 units have a 40 MS/s capability. Both speed ranges are available with either 4 or 8 fully synchronous channels.

Small and compact, Spectrum’s generatorNETBOX products use Gbit Ethernet and weigh as little as 6.3 Kgs. This means they are portable and can work almost anywhere; freestanding on a test bench, rack-mounted with other equipment, or even mobile (when equipped with an optional 12 or 24 V DC power supply).

For applications where a generatorNETBOX needs to operate remotely, Spectrum also offers an embedded server option, DN2.xxx-Emb. The option combines a powerful CPU, a freely accessible SSD, more memory and a remote software development access method. It creates an open platform where the user can run their own software while, at the same time, still be connected, via LAN, for remote access. The option effectively allows the generatorNETBOX to operate independently or, when connected to a LAN, as part of a larger system.

Each channel features its own 16-bit DAC and output stage. Channels share a common clock and trigger to guarantee full synchronization and the output stages incorporate four switchable filter paths to help optimize signal quality. The flexible output stages combine with the high-resolution DACs to ensure the generation of signals with very low distortion, wide dynamic range and an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio. All the models feature the ability to output waveforms with amplitude swings of up to ±12 V into a 1 MOhm load or ±6 V into 50 Ohms.

Spectrum Instrumentation - www.spectrum-instrumentation.com