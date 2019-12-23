Baidu and Samsung Electronics partner on 14nm AI chip

December 23, 2019 //By
14nm AI chip
Designed based on Samsung’s 14nm process and I-Cube package technology, Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, KUNLUN, has completed its development and will be mass-produced early next year.

The Baidu KUNLUN chip is built on the company’s advanced XPU, a home-grown neural processor architecture for cloud, edge, and AI, as well as Samsung’s 14-nanometer (nm) process technology with its I-Cube (Interposer-Cube) package solution.

The chip offers 512 gigabytes per second (GBps) memory bandwidth and supplies up to 260 Tera operations per second (TOPS) at 150 watts. In addition, the new chip allows Ernie, a pre-training model for natural language processing, to infer three times faster than the conventional GPU/FPGA-accelerating model.

Leveraging the chip’s limit-pushing computing power and power efficiency, Baidu can effectively support a wide variety of functions including large-scale AI workloads, such as search ranking, speech recognition, image processing, natural language processing, autonomous driving, and deep learning platforms like PaddlePaddle.

Through the first foundry cooperation between the two companies, Baidu will provide advanced AI platforms for maximizing AI performance, and Samsung will expand its foundry business into high performance computing (HPC) chips that are designed for cloud and edge computing.

“We are excited to lead the HPC industry together with Samsung Foundry,” said OuYang Jian, Distinguished Architect of Baidu. “Baidu KUNLUN is a very challenging project since it requires not only a high level of reliability and performance at the same time, but is also a compilation of the most advanced technologies in the semiconductor industry. Thanks to Samsung’s state of the art process technologies and competent foundry services, we were able to meet and surpass our goal to offer superior AI user experience. ”


neuromorphics

Yole’s view on neuromorphics: a boost for computional efficiency

Market News | Oct 02,2019

TSMC files patent countersuit against GlobalFoundries

Business News | Oct 02,2019
artificial intelligence

ETSI to work on making artificial intelligence secure

| Oct 03,2019
Prosthetics

Wired to the nerves: Prosthetics feel like the real limb

Technology News | Oct 03,2019
neural probe

Wireless neural probe allows tetraplegic patient to walk an exoskeleton

Technology News | Oct 10,2019
September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

Business News | Oct 10,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.