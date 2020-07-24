Bandwidth boost for Wi-Fi 6E

The antennas and TE’s integration expertise open up the additional spectrum from Wi-Fi 6E, enabling new applications and services, greater network flexibility and faster speeds with reduced latency in end devices and applications.

Currently 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz are widely used Wi-Fi frequency bands. With the increasing use of connected devices, these existing Wi-Fi bands have become congested. The new 6 GHz band can provide the additional bandwidth and wider channels commonly needed.

The TE antennas for Wi-Fi 6E applications cover triple bands: 2400 to 2483.5 MHz, 5150 to 5875 MHz and 5925 to 7125 MHz. Accommodating 14 additional 80 MHz channels or seven additional 160 MHz channels, the new 6 GHz band brings a wider range of available channels that can offer an extensive contiguous clean spectrum for WLAN (Wireless Local Area Networks) communication.

The new portfolio has antenna products available on PCB, cabled PCB and cabled FPC. Multiple wireless standards are supported and they are customizable in cable length and connector types, which can have quick time-to-market and offer system design flexibility. TE’s RF competence centers support the creation of efficient Wi-Fi 6E MIMO antenna configurations and optimization of throughput.

“Wireless networks have impacted our lives in many ways, enabling mobility at home and at work and enabling new solutions in safety and security, smart homes, cities and factories, medical and health devices, and a wide range of emerging IoT devices,” said Han Sang Cheol, product manager at TE’s Data and Devices business unit. “TE’s antenna design and integration competence can enable optimal performance and throughput, making the next generation of applications and experiences possible with the reduced congestion, faster speeds and lower latency enabled by Wi-Fi 6E’s added spectrum and larger channel bandwidth.”

www.te.com