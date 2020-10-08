Battery-free machine monitoring chip uses nanowatt clock IP

Energy harvesting chip designer Everactive is using ultra-low power clocking IP for its batteryless Machine Health Monitoring (MHM) IoT chip.

Everactive MHM’s core SoC is clocked by Movellus’ 700-nanowatt phase-locked loop (PLL) IP. Everactive is also using Movellus PLLs in multiple next generations of their SoCs.

“Movellus’ clocking solution had the smallest area for the frequency and process combination – no other vendor came close,” said Dr Nathan Roberts, Vice President of Engineering at Everactive. “Their unique synthesizable technology enabled them to deliver a clocking solution that runs near threshold and eliminates the additional complexity for special power supplies that is typical for traditional analog approaches.”

“Everactive is the technology leader in low power, energy harvesting, IIoT silicon,” said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. “Their MHM is paving the way for unprecedented insights into industrial maintenance, and we’re glad to have contributed to their success.”

The Movellus PLLs, DLLs, and Intelligent Clock Distribution Networks reduce the power and size of an SoC by at least 10 percent but integrate into existing synthesis, P&R, static timing analysis, and DFT methodologies.

Last month Everactive raised $35m, led by test equipment maker Fluke, in its Series C funding round, This brings the total backing to over $98m for the company that spun out of the universities of Michigan and Virginia as PsiKick in 2012.

Fluke says its investment in Everactive will advance its parent company Fortive’s strategic goal of moving essential technologies forward.

“Everactive’s breakthrough technology enables the ability to scale beyond anything we have previously seen in the IIoT industry,” said Marc Tremblay, President of Fluke. “We look forward to working with the Everactive team to define new industrial monitoring solutions that unlock a superior value proposition for our customers.”

www.movellus.com; www.everactive.com

