Beken looks to global wireless markets with Greek IP buy

December 30, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Greek IP company Adveos bought by Shanghai-based Beken
Athens-based Adveos was bought to enhance the wireless communication design capabilities of Shanghai-based fabless chip maker Beken

Adveos Microelectronic Systems, an RF and mixed-signal IP provider based in Athens, Greece, has been bought by Shanghai-based fabless semiconductor company, Beken. 

The deal strengthens Beken’s wireless communication capabilities in both the Chinese and export markets. The company says the IP will enhance the company's growth momentum in a time where the rapid developments in wireless protocols provide significant opportunities and is part of a plan to become a world-class wireless solutions provider. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

"Beken has been focusing on the design and development of wireless communication ICs for a long time by providing complete wireless communication solutions for various application scenarios such as wireless connectivity, intelligent transportation and the Internet of Things," said Pengfei Zhang, Chairman of Beken. The acquisition of Adveos will enable Beken to strengthen its strategic position in these markets, bringing new growth opportunities in terms of revenue and products, as well as enhancing the company's market competitiveness and long-term profitability. In Adveos we have found a great team that perfectly complements our vision to become the leading wireless chipset supplier. We aim to further expand the team in Athens and increase its footprint substantially over the coming years.”

“It is an exciting opportunity for Adveos, within the Beken family, to be a key member in the design of next generation wireless products that will help improve the lives of millions,” said George Dimitropoulos, CEO and Co-Founder of Adveos.

www.bekencorp.comwww.adveos.com

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


Audi introduces "Functions on Demand“

Audi introduces "Functions on Demand“

Technology News | Oct 01,2020
Zigbee Alliance launches European group

Zigbee Alliance launches European group

Business News | Oct 02,2020
Graphene sensor detects individual microwave photons

Graphene sensor detects individual microwave photons

Technology News | Oct 02,2020
SamplePod is using flexible RFID chips in labels from PragmatIC to tracks thousands of medical samples every day

Flexible RFID drives scalable medical sample shipments

Feature Articles | Oct 02,2020
Imagination appoints ex-Arqiva exec as CEO

Imagination appoints ex-Arqiva exec as CEO

Business News | Oct 05,2020
Space lab aims at driverless cars

Space lab aims at driverless cars

Technology News | Oct 05,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.