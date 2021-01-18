Belgian industrial AI startup raises $40m

January 18, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Belgian manufacturing AI software startup raises $40m
Oqton in Ghent, Belgium, has raised $40m (€33m) to expand its AI-based manufacturing software in 3D printing, robotic welding and CNC machining.

Oqton combines several manufacturing software capabilities such as CAD, PLM, CAM, IOT, MES, QMS into a single platform. This opens up AI and machine learning automation and optimization so that users can automatically capture expert knowledge and eliminate repetitive tasks, access technologies remotely and across multiple sites, and optimize production planning to improve utilization and quality.

The Series A round was led by b2B software specialist Fortino Capital with PMV, the regional Flemish investment fund, and by Sandvik, a global engineering group.

The founding team (Samir Hanna and Ben Schrauwen) and several angel investors, including Carl Bass (former CEO Autodesk), Dries Buytaert (Drupal and Acquia), and Peter Mercelis (Layerwise) also participated in the round.“We can already achieve 100 percent automation in the dental and jewelry verticals, resulting in 30 percent overall cost reduction,” said Samir Hanna, Oqton’s Co-Founder who is stepping down as CEo to become Chairman. “Given the platform strategy, the software can be targeted to many specific industry verticals, like dental, jewelry, medical, industrial and aerospace, as well as to different personas and workflows within those industries.”

Ben Schrauwen, Oqton’s CTO, is taking over as CEO.

The fully integrated platform also links to traditional technologies such as CNC, welding, and post-processing machines for any end-to-end manufacturing solution, making processes faster, more adaptable, and more cost-effective.

Oqton has already established partnerships with EOS, Sisma, Trumpf and Sandvik.

www.oqton.com

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 

 


Cambridge startup launches world's smallest flow sensor

World's smallest flow sensor uses MEMS

Technology News | Oct 21,2020
Centrally controlled robot vehicles to ensure urban mobility

Trajectory planning for centrally controlled autonomous robots

Technology News | Oct 21,2020
SMART enters LED business with $300m Cree buy

SMART enters LED business with $300m Cree buy

Business News | Oct 21,2020
Flex Logix looks to 7nm for edge AI chip

Flex Logix takes on Nvidia with edge AI chip

Interviews | Oct 21,2020
Algorithms boost PCB conformal coating inspection

Algorithms boost PCB conformal coating inspection

New Products | Oct 22,2020
Stellar R52 microcontroller opens up virtual ECUs

Stellar R52 microcontroller opens up virtual ECUs

Technology News | Oct 22,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.