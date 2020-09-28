BIOS Wizard eases embedded designs

Advantech has launched a BIOS Wizard for rapid UEFI BIOS configuration and self-customization for x86 and ARM embedded development projects.

Created to support Advantech's embedded hardware platforms including computer on modules, single-board computers, embedded PCs and embedded motherboards, the BIOS Wizard is a user-friendly Windows application. The tool presents a clear and intuitive tree view that displays all available BIOS settings. Users can view the settings at a glance, edit the default configuration and save it to the BIOS image, or leverage other built-in features to modify or set up a custom OEM-branded boot screen.

"BIOS Wizard provides a new and straightforward way for developers to create a custom BIOS quickly and efficiently, optimize settings to suit the application scenario, and ensure the desired system-startup behavior," said Thomas Kastner, Senior Director Embedded Software at Advantech. "Its tremendous flexibility and easily accessible features enhance the user experience vastly and make BIOS modifications on Advantech hardware painless. With such agility, the tool will help accelerate time to market for new embedded products, especially by eliminating turn-around times and overhead for frequent customization requests by our partners."

As support for developers and partners, Advantech provides online tutorials that explain how to use the full potential of BIOS Wizard in embedded projects. The tool puts extra power in the hands of developers using any of Advantech's portfolio of embedded boards and systems. These are available in industry-standard and proprietary form factors, offering a choice of various x86 and Arm processors covering a broad performance spectrum tailored for applications from small, power-conscious IoT endpoints and gateways to sophisticated industrial controls, edge computers, digital signage, retail technology, appliances and medical equipment.

BIOS Wizard is available now.

select.advantech.com/bios_wizard/

