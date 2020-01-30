Blue high-power laser suits show and stage spotlights

Particularly suitable light sources for show lasers and stage lighting, the laser achieves an optical power of 3.0 watts at a typical operating current of 2A and emits blue light with a wavelength of 447nm. In a typical optical system, the laser light is focused at a point only a few micrometers in diameter. The laser can be directly used as a blue light source or in combination with a special phosphor for white conversion. The achieved luminance of the white light source is around three times higher than that of a comparable LED. Thanks to the easier cooling, an application range up to 85°C and an operating voltage of less than 5V, the new laser enables the small and lightweight designs of high-quality lighting solutions for show lasers, endoscopy, professional laser torches and other numerous applications.

Osram Opto Semiconductors - www.osram.com