Blue high-power laser suits show and stage spotlights

January 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
laser
The PLPT9_450LA_E from Osram Opto Semiconductors is a multimode laser diode mounted in a hermetically-sealed two-pin TO90 metal can package.

Particularly suitable light sources for show lasers and stage lighting, the laser achieves an optical power of 3.0 watts at a typical operating current of 2A and emits blue light with a wavelength of 447nm. In a typical optical system, the laser light is focused at a point only a few micrometers in diameter. The laser can be directly used as a blue light source or in combination with a special phosphor for white conversion. The achieved luminance of the white light source is around three times higher than that of a comparable LED. Thanks to the easier cooling, an application range up to 85°C and an operating voltage of less than 5V, the new laser enables the small and lightweight designs of high-quality lighting solutions for show lasers, endoscopy, professional laser torches and other numerous applications.

Osram Opto Semiconductors - www.osram.com


CelLink has used its flexible substrate for a battery pack for electric vehicles

Bosch backs flexible substrate startup CelLink

Business News | Nov 03,2019
photonic sensor

Multiplex photonic sensor detects contaminants in milk

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
photonic sensor

Multiplex photonic sensor detects contaminants in milk

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
OLEDs

3D-printed OLEDs take any shape

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
OLEDs

3D-printed OLEDs take any shape

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
LiFi

LiFi trialed in commercial airplanes

Business News | Nov 06,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.