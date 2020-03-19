Bluetooth 5.2 SoC supports 12Mbps USB, BLE, Bluetooth mesh, Thread, and Zigbee

March 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Bluetooth 5.2
Leveraging 2.4-Ghz radio, Nordic Semiconductor‘s nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) is capable of all the features of Bluetooth 5, 5.1, and 5.2 including Long Range and high-throughput 2 Mbps, Direction Finding, LE Power Control, and LE Isochronous Channels.

The SoC also includes a Full Speed (12 Mbps) USB 2.0 interface. The nRF52820 is built around a powerful 64-MHz 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 processor and includes 256 KB Flash and 32 KB RAM making it suitable for a wide range of commercial and industrial wireless applications including professional lighting, asset tracking, HID, and gaming products. In addition, when paired with an application MCU, the nRF52820's fully-featured multiprotocol radio and +8 dBm output power makes it an ideal network processor for gateways and other smart home applications requiring advanced wireless connectivity. The nRF52820 is qualified for operation across an extended industrial temperature range of -40 to 105 °C, making it suitable for commercial and industrial applications, including professional lighting.

The 12 Mbps USB connectivity makes device firmware updates (DFU)-over-USB practical. In addition to the main supply regulators, the USB peripheral in the nRF52820 includes a dedicated regulator for converting the 5-V VBUS signal to the 3.3 V needed for the USB signaling interface, eliminating the cost and space required for an external regulator. The nRF52820 includes up to 18 GPIOs and a range of analog and digital interfaces such an analog comparator, SPI, UART, TWI, and QDEC. The supply voltage covers a 1.7 to 5.5-V input range, allowing the nRF52820 to be powered by coin-cells and rechargeable batteries. When connected to a USB host, the nRF52820 can be directly powered by the always-present 5 V VBUS signal. Nordic provides a reference layout for this configuration. nRF52820 engineering samples are available now in a 5x5 mm QFN40 package.

Nordic Semiconductor – www.nordicsemi.com


