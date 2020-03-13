Bluetooth remote panel for inverter/chargers

This new Bluetooth remote panel is compatible with the products already installed on boats, trucks, RVs and other applications. The new panel enables a user to monitor and configure an existing inverter or inverter/charger via the FXC Control app available on Google Play and Apple App Store. The easy-to-use app is great for users wanting to learn more about different configurations, parameters, and options, and overall system status available from these popular products. The app displays voltage, current and frequency from both input and output sources. The app shows fault and error codes when something is not right, for example an AC overload on the output side or a low battery voltage condition. The app also has the ability to send email feedback directly to Xantrex customer service.

Xantrex – www.xantrex.com