Bluetooth SIG and DiiA join forces on IoT-enabled commercial lighting

The collaboration will enable the deployment of certified DALI-2 devices and intelligent D4i luminaires, with qualified Bluetooth mesh intelligent lighting-control networks. This collaboration brings together two leading and complementary IoT standards for commercial lighting.

“Combining Bluetooth mesh with DALI is a natural choice for the commercial lighting industry,” says Paul Drosihn, DiiA General Manager. “The combination enables sensor-rich lighting systems and will deliver powerful new IoT capabilities to building managers. This will include automated light-level and color control, advanced luminaire performance monitoring including energy usage and predictive maintenance, as well as enhanced services such as asset tracking and indoor navigation.”

IoT-enabled commercial lighting systems are comprised of two key components: IoT-enabled luminaires that include sensors and other devices, and an IoT-enabled lighting control system. DALI-2, from the DiiA, provides an ecosystem of certified lighting devices including intelligent D4i luminaires. Bluetooth mesh, from the Bluetooth SIG, is a leading IoT standard for intelligent wireless lighting-control networks. Through this collaboration, leading lighting-industry companies from both organizations are now bringing these two standards together by specifying a standard Bluetooth mesh interface for certified DALI-2 and D4i devices, enabling connectivity with qualified Bluetooth mesh lighting-control networks.