Board-to-cable system interlocks with a ratchet hook

In the current version 1, the interlock is provided with a ratchet hook on the housing of the connector, which engages behind the supporting tape of the FFC/FPC. Both contacting and removal of the FFC are very simple using a defined pull-out force. The Y-Lock version 2 retains all the positive features of version 1, but also offers some interesting new features. An additional plastic stiffener has been added that is mechanically assembled with the FFC. The stiffener then engages with the connector. This new system makes guiding the FFC and inserting the FFC into the connector more convenient. The pull-out force for the FFC has also been increased from about 10N to about 25N. Another advantage of the Y-Lock series is the greatest possible security of the contact coverage between FFC pads and connector. The contact coverage is provided by the FFC guide rails in the connector. This facilitates even more the FFC guiding by the stiffener which positions the FFC. That makes it simply impossible for the FFC to be crooked, which is always a possibility when using ZIF connectors. That means there is no danger of a lack of contact coverage.

Version 3 is equipped with additional locking mechanisms for an even better contact reliability in critical applications. The additional lockings are realised by lateral and frontal latches. The Y-Lock concept is particularly suitable for space-critical installation situations, permitting secure connections even in the absence of visual contact – whether you are using manual or automated insertion. Due to the robust design this version is particularly in demand for battery management systems. All 3 versions were specifically designed for the needs of applications subject to increased requirements, such as automotive or industrial applications. Version 2 of the Y-Lock Pullforce is available as 18 and 50-pin variant with a pitch of 0.5mm and a connector orientation of 180°. Other pin counts and design variants are available upon request.