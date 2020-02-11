On-board electrical system exploration

EEvision automatically renders compact, easy-to-read schematics of vehicle architecture and vehicle electrical functions, accelerating the development, manufacture and maintenance of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and complex aerospace systems. The software platform is available for Windows, Linux or as a cloud-based application over the Internet (using any browser) or intranet. This gives users quick and easy access from wherever they choose to log in and work. Using existing ECAD (Electrical Computer-Aided Design) data or proprietary data as input, Concept Engineering's new technology platform automatically renders variant-specific schematics, such as system circuits, specific system functions or wire harness diagrams. The ability to switch quickly between different schematic views or to navigate incrementally through the electrical system is crucial for pinpointing error sources quickly and efficiently.

Automotive and aerospace companies can be sure that compact and up-to-date schematic drawings are being used to develop, build and repair their vehicles. Today, technicians must often deal with needlessly complicated static schematic diagrams (PDF or SVG) covering many product variants. The ability to quickly render a schematic of a specific problem area, based on variant specific vehicle identification numbers (VIN) or diagnostic trouble codes (DTC), represents a leap forward in manufacturing and service efficiency. The open platform comes with APIs for customization and flexible data import. Data from model-based systems engineering (MBSE) or proprietary design data can be imported into the EEvision platform using ECAD data interfaces, using the Creator API (Java, C, Python, Tcl) or simply by reading Excel files (XLSX, XLS) with the system- or model-description.

