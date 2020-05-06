Board-level cameras integrate 20Mpixel rolling shutter sensor

May 06, 2020 //By Julien Happich
rolling shutter sensor
Light-sensitive and extremely high-resolution sensors such as the IMX183 from Sony, with a resolution of 5536x3692 pixels, enable the inspection or monitoring of larger areas, required in quality assurance or ITS applications.

Since March, the sensor has been available in the uEye SE camera family from IDS with USB3 vision interface – in both housed and board-level versions.

The Sony Rolling Shutter Sensor features BSI ("back-side-illumination") technology. The back-side-illumination makes optimum use of the captured light, enabling exceptional image quality with very low noise even in low light conditions. IDS now offers the 20 MP sensor not only in the compact uEye CP cameras but also in the versatile uEye SE family. The uEye SE cameras deliver 19.5 fps and are available in different versions - from compact, solid metal housings to practical board-level variants with or without a front flange which can easily and compactly be integrated into vision systems. This makes them a popular choice for a wide range of applications. uEye SE cameras with IMX183 and GigE Vision interface are planned for summer 2020.

Since the new cameras have a USB3 vision interface, they can be programmed with IDS peak, for example. The SDK simplifies the use of GenICam and provides an intuitive programming experience. IDS peak thus supports users with a complete software package to quickly and easily put vision cameras into operation and to directly start developing their own applications.

IDS Imaging Development Systems - www.ids-imaging.com


microLEDs

Plessey and Axus Technology partner on GaN-on-Silicon microLEDs

New Products | Feb 07,2020
Image processing

Image processing solution includes camera and illumination

New Products | Feb 10,2020
Image processing

Image processing solution includes camera and illumination

New Products | Feb 10,2020
MEMS

Murata expands Finland MEMS campus

Business News | Feb 10,2020
plasmonic

Full colour mixing with plasmonic nanorods

Technology News | Feb 10,2020
Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.