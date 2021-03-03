Bosch rolls out AIoT for its factories

Bosch plans to roll out AIoT software for industrial automation in 50 powertrain plants worldwide this year, connecting it to more than 800 production lines.

More than one billion data messages will be stored on the analysis platform every day. Bosch plans to subsequently deploy the AI solution across the company at its roughly 240 plants.

The AI software was developed at the Bosch Centre for Artificial Intelligence (BCAI) to detect anomalies and malfunctions in the manufacturing process at an early stage. Bosch pilot plants where the AIoT technology is already in use are saving between one and two million euros per year. The plant in Hildesheim, for example, was able to identify and eliminate disruptions in process flows with the help of AI. As a result, the cycle times of the lines dropped by 15 percent.

“The use of artificial intelligence will make factories more efficient, more productive, more eco-friendly – and will make products even better. Our new AI solution will save plants millions in costs,” said Dr. Michael Bolle, CTO of Bosch.

Industry 4.0 in particular would benefit from the widespread use of AI in Germany, says Bolle. The greatest cost-saving potential is to be found in AI-assisted production where it can cut costs by more than 50 percent, or €182bn, according to a report by the Association of the Internet Industry and Arthur D. Little in 2019. However more than half of all German companies (58 percent) see disruptive potential in artificial intelligence, but only one in seven (14 percent) is currently using AI for Industry 4.0 according to Bitkom last year.

The pilot user of the new AI analysis platform is Bosch’s Mobility Solutions business sector.

Over the next few years, Bosch will invest €500m in digitalization and connectivity for its plants and expects to save twice that: €1bn by 2025. An integral part of the project is the use of artificial intelligence.

