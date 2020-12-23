Bosch pushes PCR Covid-19 test time under 30 minutes

Bosch has reduced the time for the ‘gold standard’ PCR Covid-19 test under 30 minutes as it opens two new production lines in Germany.

Despite the roll out of a number of vaccines, testing for Covid-19 continues to be a key requirement during the pandemic. A cloud-based update for its Vivalytic test systems has reduced the test time for its highly accurate PCR test to the same time as a cheaper, less accurate lateral flow test.

The Vivalytic analysis device provides a positive Covid-19 test result in under 30 minutes, right where the sample is collected. A negative test still takes 39 minutes.

“In the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, speed is of the essence. With Vivalytic, we are delivering cutting-edge medical technology. Our IT and software expertise have helped to make the Bosch Corona test for positive samples even faster – all within a short period of time,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch.

This modified system was developed as part of a €5m Covid-19 research and development project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) for fully automated, on-the-spot testing.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing are considered the gold standard, and the Bosch covid-19 test has a sensitivity of 98 percent and a specificity of 100 percent. They are already available in 26 countries, mostly in Europe, with single test cartridges and ‘pooled’ multiplexed testing.

“To meet the high demand, we launched two new production lines at our headquarters in Waiblingen in December,” said Marc Meier, president of Bosch Healthcare Solutions. “In total, we were able to create more than 80 new jobs this year, some of which have been filled by associates from Bosch's mobility division.”

Next: Localised Covid-19 test