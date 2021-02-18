Bosch relies on Microsoft for automotive connectivity platform

In a joint effort, Bosch and Microsoft plan to collaborate to develop a software platform that aims at seamlessly connecting cars and cloud-based services. According to a Bosch press release, this will turn the software installed in vehicles into a dynamic object: In future, it is to be developed further faster, more simply and over the entire life of the car. To this end, it will be possible to download it to the ECUs and vehicle computers via the cloud, using the over-the-air (OTA) interface. The software platform is based on Microsoft Azure and also includes significant code contributions from Bosch.

Furthermore, both companies are developing, among other things, development tools that make the process of software development - even across company boundaries - significantly more efficient. Thanks to the new platform, innovation cycles can be shortened and the development costs for vehicle software reduced. New functions and digital services will thus reach car drivers more quickly. The development cooperation combines Bosch's software, electronics and systems expertise with Microsoft's know-how in the areas of software development and cloud computing. Both companies plan for the first vehicle prototypes to be able to use the new software platform by the end of 2021.

"Bosch is already bringing cars safely up to date with over-the-air software updates," explained Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. "Thanks to an end-to-end platform for software-defined vehicles, we want to support automotive manufacturers as our customers in the future to develop new functions faster and bring them to the road."

Software makes the difference

The background to the cooperation is the realisation that software will play an increasingly important role in future vehicle generations - also because new trends such as electromobility, automated driving and modern mobility services will only become possible through software. Therefore, updates and upgrades will also be much more frequent in the future. However, due to high security requirements throughout the vehicle's lifetime, wireless software updates and digital services for cars are significantly more complex than for smartphones and PCs.