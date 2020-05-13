Box PC brings the network into the vehicle

The high-performance embedded CPU with four cores (V1605B) and 12 to 25W TDP replaces the Apollo Lake processors from the previous models. Protected by industrial full-metal casing for robust use, the controller is equipped with four GbE interfaces with PoE, which can be used ideally for connecting cameras which are installed in the vehicle. The insulated CAN bus, which is also integrated, simplifies all communication connections in the vehicle, saving time and cost-intense laying of additional delicate wiring harnesses.

In order to easily operate devices via the vehicle battery, a wide range for input voltage is important for use in vehicles. The POC-551VTC accepts 8 to 35V direct current. The power supply can be coupled with the ignition and can switch independently from this by setting delay times. The battery voltage is monitored simultaneously. The controller is approved for use in vehicles (ECE mark of conformity) and meets the requirements of the standards EN 55022 and EN 55024. In addition to the four PoE gigabit interfaces, the POC-551VTC has four USB 3.0 connections and several configurable serial interfaces. Three Mini PCIe sockets and an M.2 socket, each with USIM support are available, in order to equip the controller with corresponding modules for communication via radio networks (4G, 3G, WLAN, GPS). The housing design which was specially developed for robust use in buses, trucks or rail vehicles ensures safe heat dissipation via the extensive aluminium comb and also enables the fanless computer to function stably, also in the very wide temperature range from -40 to +70 °C.

Acceed - www.acceed.com