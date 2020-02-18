Box PC serves as CAN controller or IoT gateway

The compact embedded computer OEM M-81 can be connected to a variety of communication levels. The integrated I/O interfaces enable direct control of actuators and sensors. This makes the Box PC the perfect choice for traditional automation applications. Thanks to two standard CAN interfaces (optionally also available with six), the Box PC can also be used as a CAN bus controller. Accordingly, the device is used for monitoring or controlling vehicles, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs). The Box PC was certified according to DIN EN ISO 3691-4:2018, the standard for automated ground conveyors. With its integrated Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and WiFi support, the Box PC can also be used as an IoT gateway or data logger. In addition to the input/output interfaces, a Mini PCI Express interface is available for system expansion. MicroSD or CFast cards can be connected to be used as storage media. To provide user comfort and fast commissioning, Syslogic delivers its embedded systems with a preconfigured operating system. To meet a variety of requirements, various Windows or Linux versions are available – above all, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2019 LTSC and Debian 10.

Syslogic GmbH - www.syslogic.de