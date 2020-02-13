Brexit’s benefits: a catalyst to change?

With the UK having officially left the European Union on the 31st of January 2020, many businesses headquartered in the UK (like Anders ) have had to take proactive steps to protect their business interests. It’s not been a time for procrastinating or for the faint of heart. Instead, it’s been a time to step up, be practical, and build contingency steps regardless of the outcome.

Many UK electronic manufacturing companies have reported on the common Brexit challenges, for example; non-movement in trade, or stockpiling as a security net until whatever solid-state post Brexit is in place. The impact of these actions on many has been detrimental to procurement of parts, forecast planning, and production. However, within this cloud of uncertainty, Anders actually identified a business opportunity to improve their operational performance.

In a bid to control their own destiny, Anders have put in place several changes to strategically manoeuvre their way through the Brexit chaos, with these learnings resulting in several benefits to Anders, their supply chain, and customers.

Adapt or face the pain

Brexit compelled Anders management to take a long hard look at their business, to assess where their supply chain could be fragile, at risk, or weakened. “When nearly 50% of your business originates from Europe, you need to do what you can to protect current customers, whilst growing future opportunities”, Margaret Kato, Head of Operations at Anders, comments.

For today’s business, the European market accounts for over 50% of Anders business and is growing year-on-year. This isn’t to say that they don’t still have the dominant foothold in the UK for display and embedded solutions, but their UK market can be distinct from the rest of Europe and can be nurtured, developed and grown via Anders headquarters in London, UK.