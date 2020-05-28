Bridge completion modules enable high quality strain measurements

May 28, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Bridge completion modules
Built with Vishay foil resistors, the MRF-Series Bridge Completion Modules (BCM) released by Micro-Measurements improve the quality of strain measurements for a broad range of applications, such as medical, smart manufacturing, structural health monitoring (SHM), machine health monitoring (MHM), and human health monitoring (HHM).

Since many general-purpose instruments do not provide internal bridge completion capability, the MRF-Series of BCMs effectively implements a full Wheatstone bridge for accurate and stable measurements when testing specimens structured as a ¼ -bridge (single gage) or ½ -bridge (dual gages). The MRF-Series modules are offered in several configurations that will allow for bridge completion for 120, 350, 1000 and now 5000 ohm quarter-bridges along with half bridge completion as well. The 32x18.2x5.7mm device can be installed in tight areas such as medical devices and printed circuit assemblies. They modules also enables users to make ¼-bridge and ½-bridge inputs to instrumentation that may not have internal Wheatstone bridge completion built-in.  They are especially useful when completing the Wheatstone bridge near the strain gage installation is possible.

Micro-Measurements - www.micro-measurements.com


RF generator

RF generator comes with IQ Option

New Products | Mar 02,2020
Toshiba improves SOI process for RF

Toshiba improves SOI process for RF

Technology News | Mar 02,2020
chip resistors

Thin film flat chip resistors with temperature coefficients down to ±5 ppm/K

New Products | Mar 03,2020
Rigetti quantum computing raises $71 million

Rigetti quantum computing company raises $71 million

Business News | Mar 03,2020
Debug hardware

Debug hardware for contact and contactless transaction

New Products | Mar 03,2020
magnetic skin

Soft magnetic skin deforms, provides localized force sensing

Technology News | Mar 05,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.